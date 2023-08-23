x
MEDIC Blood Center in critical need of O- blood donors

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The MEDIC Regional Blood Center said it is in need of O- blood donors to help replenish their supply. O- blood is the most common type of blood used in transfusions where medical providers may not know a person's blood type.

MEDIC said it will offer $10 e-gift cards to O- donors on Thursday and Saturday, Aug. 24-25. 

Anyone who is able to donate O- blood can visit a donor center or mobile location to do so. There are four centers located in East Tennessee, listed below.

  • Ailor Center: 1601 Ailor Avenue, Knoxville, TN, 37921
  • Crossville Center: 96 Hayes Street, Crossville, TN, 38555
  • Athens Center: 213 E. Washington Avenue Suite 104, Athens, TN, 37303
  • Farragut Center: 11000 Kingston Pike Suite 4, Knoxville, TN 37934

Donors can also contact MEDIC Regional Blood Center to arrange an appointment by calling them at (865) 524-3074. They can also schedule an appointment online.

"O-" is the most common type of blood used in trauma incidents, such as severe car crashes or violent crimes. However, only around 7% of the population has O- blood and can only receive blood from donors of the same type. They can donate to people with any type of blood, though.

