MEDIC Blood Center in critical need of O- blood donors

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The MEDIC Regional Blood Center said it is in need of O- blood donors to help replenish their supply. O- blood is the most common type of blood used in transfusions where medical providers may not know a person's blood type.

MEDIC said it will offer $10 e-gift cards to O- donors on Thursday and Saturday, Aug. 24-25.

Anyone who is able to donate O- blood can visit a donor center or mobile location to do so. There are four centers located in East Tennessee, listed below.

Ailor Center: 1601 Ailor Avenue, Knoxville, TN, 37921

Crossville Center: 96 Hayes Street, Crossville, TN, 38555

Athens Center: 213 E. Washington Avenue Suite 104, Athens, TN, 37303

Farragut Center: 11000 Kingston Pike Suite 4, Knoxville, TN 37934

Donors can also contact MEDIC Regional Blood Center to arrange an appointment by calling them at (865) 524-3074. They can also schedule an appointment online.