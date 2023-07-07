x
MEDIC Blood Center has less than a day's supply of O- blood

According to MEDIC, O- blood is the most common type for blood transfusions where the blood type is unknown.
Credit: MEDIC Regional Blood Center

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The MEDIC Regional Blood Center said it has less than a day's supply of O- blood — the most common type of blood used in transfusions where medical providers may not know a person's blood type.

They said anyone who is able to donate O- blood can visit a donor center or mobile location to do so. There are four centers located in East Tennessee, listed below.

  • Ailor Center: 1601 Ailor Avenue, Knoxville, TN, 37921
  • Crossville Center: 96 Hayes Street, Crossville, TN, 38555
  • Athens Center: 213 E. Washington Avenue Suite 104, Athens, TN, 37303
  • Farragut Center: 11000 Kingston Pike Suite 4, Knoxville, TN 37934

Donors can also reach out to MEDIC Regional Blood Center to arrange an appointment by calling them at (865) 524-3074. They can also schedule an appointment online.

"O-" is the most common type of blood used in trauma incidents, such as severe car crashes or violent crimes. However, only around 7% of the population has O- blood and can only receive blood from donors of the same type. They can donate to people with any type of blood, though.

Since they are a "universal donor," MEDIC Blood Center said it's important for blood banks to have O- blood available when it's needed.

