You can make an appointment with the center by calling 865-524-3074.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The MEDIC Regional Blood Center is critically low on O Negative and O Positive blood, according to a MEDIC press release.

The center is asking people with O Negative or O Positive blood to donate.

"We have seen a pretty big increase this week in demand so our inventory is depleting quickly," MEDIC's Director of Communications and Public Relations Kristy Altman said.