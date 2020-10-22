MEDIC in urgent need of O+ blood donors as supplies dwindle

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — MEDIC Regional Blood Center in East Tennessee said it is in urgent need of O+ blood as its supplies run short.
MEDIC said it currently only has less than a 1-day supply of O+ blood on hand and it cannot import from any other blood centers currently. It said it will continue to search for available blood, but needs local donors to get involved and help replenish some of the supply.
Anyone who would like to donate can schedule an appointment with MEDIC at one of its main or mobile blood centers at this link.
Where you can donate:
- ALL MEDIC Regional Blood Center Donor Centers and Community Drives
- Downtown Knoxville – 1601 Ailor Avenue
- Farragut – 11000 Kingston Pike
- Athens – 213 E. Washington Avenue, Suite 104
- Crossville – 79 S. Main Street