KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — MEDIC Regional Blood Center said there is a critical need right now for O Negative blood donors.

Kristy Altman, the director of marketing for MEDIC, said they are asking anyone eligible with that blood type to come in and donate soon.

"What we see through the holidays is a decrease in donations. But we still see a steady increase in usage of blood products. That mixed together leaves us in this place right now where we have a critical need. It's not just locally, it's nationwide right now," she said.

Altman said the donation process is very easy. Prospective donors will just need to go through a screening and take a mini-physical before donating, and giving blood takes 10 to 15 minutes.

All centers will close at 4 p.m. on New Year's Eve and will be closed Wednesday.

MEDIC's office at 1601 Ailor Avenue in Knoxville will open again for regular hours on Jan. 2.

The Farragut Center location at 11000 Kingston Pike will be open on Jan. 4 and 5 during regular hours.

The locations at 79 South Main Street in Crossville and 213 Washington Avenue in Athens will be open for regular hours again starting Jan. 2.

You can learn more on MEDIC's website here or calling (865) 524-3074 to schedule an appointment.