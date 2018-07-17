The MEDIC Regional Blood Center is running critically low on blood donations, particularly the universal donor Type O negative, staff members said.

Ben Prijatel of MEDIC Regional Blood Center said its supply dropped suddenly over the weekend. The low supply left the center unable to fill needs at local hospitals.

“Unfortunately, we were so far below where we needed to be,” Prijatel said.

Prijatel said donations normally dip during the summer and winter seasons.

“We have several local drives throughout the area,” Prijatel said.

Donors can participate in a new challenge starting Thursday, July 19. The MEDIC Regional Blood Center is partnering with Blood Assurance in Chattanooga for a friendly competition.

“They’re in the same position as us with the shortage,” Prijatel said. “We’re working with our baseball teams. It’s The Lookouts in Chattanooga and The Tennessee Smokies here. Anyone that donates blood can get a free ticket to one of the baseball games this year.”

Volunteers can donate whole blood, double red, platelets or plasma.

Here’s a list of places where you can donate in East Tennessee:

MEDIC Downtown: 1601 Ailore Avenue

MEDIC Farragut: 11000 Kingston Pike, Suite 9

MEDIC Crossville: 79 South Main Street, Crossville

© 2018 WBIR