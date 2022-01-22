MEDIC Regional Blood Center to host replacement blood drive for 6-year-old fighting cancer

MEDIC's mobile bus will be parked at the Knoxville Police Department on Jan. 28 where people can donate blood, helping 6-year-old Noah Sileno fight cancer.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — When Noah Sileno was 3 years old, he was diagnosed with B-Cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia. It is a kind of cancer that affects blood and bone marrow, disrupting the body's ability to produce healthy blood cells.

In November 2020, he finished chemotherapy and rang the cancer-free bell. His family celebrated and he was surrounded by friends, all eager to cheer him on as he enjoyed being cancer-free.

Now, Noah is fighting cancer once again. According to a post by the Knoxville Police Department, Noah was diagnosed with cancer recently.

They are organizing a blood drive to help him with the treatment, in partnership with MEDIC Regional Blood Center. Their mobile donation bus will be parked at the Knoxville Police Department headquarters on Jan. 28 from 10 a.m. through 5 p.m. at 800 Howard Baker Jr. Avenue.

During that time, people will be able to give blood and help Noah be cancer-free once again. Blood that is donated during the event will go towards credits for his future blood transfusions, according to KPD's post on social media.

Walk-in donors will be welcome during the event, but officials said that preference will be given to people who make appointments ahead of time. They can be scheduled online.

Police also said that donors who choose to give on behalf of Noah should let the MEDIC staff know.