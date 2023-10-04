MEDIC Regional Blood Center in 'critical need' of O-negative blood

The blood center said Wednesday it has less than two days' worth of O-negative blood products in its inventory.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The MEDIC Regional Blood Center is looking for donors to help them continue supplying blood products to people who need transfusions or similar kinds of treatments.

The center said on Oct. 4 that less than two days' worth of O-negative blood was left in its inventory and it was in urgent need of donations. Leaders said O-negative blood is the most common type of transfusion when a person's blood type is unknown, and it's the most common blood type requested in trauma incidents.

MEDIC also said around 7% of the population has O-negative blood. The blood type is known as the "universal donor," since it can be given to people who have any other blood type. However, people with O-negative blood can only receive donations of O-negative products.

Anyone who is able to donate O-negative blood can visit a donor center or mobile location to do so. There are four centers located in East Tennessee, listed below.

Ailor Center: 1601 Ailor Avenue, Knoxville, TN, 37921

Crossville Center: 96 Hayes Street, Crossville, TN, 38555

Athens Center: 213 E. Washington Avenue Suite 104, Athens, TN, 37303

Farragut Center: 11000 Kingston Pike Suite 4, Knoxville, TN 37934