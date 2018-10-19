Sam Carrier has worked with Knox County elections for nearly 50 years. At 89 years old, he is Knox County's longest standing election official.

“Well, I just enjoy it, you know, meeting people," said Carrier. “There’s some people I only see when they vote."

Carrier has not missed an election since becoming eligible to vote. The first ballot he cast was for Harry Truman. A Korean War vet, Carrier says he fought so that others can vote.

“That’s what I risked my life for when I was in the service...for the privilege of voting," he said.

Knox County Election officials believe the county broke an all-time record for first day voting on Wednesday with over 9,000 ballots filled. On day two, even more people showed up to the polls early with just over 9,500 ballots cast Thursday.

Carrier says that level of turnout was unheard of when he first started helping with elections.

“This has been the best turnout that I’ve ever seen," he said. "I’m glad to see this big turnout. That’s a privilege, not something you have to do, that’s a privilege that you got and you ought to take advantage of it.”

Early voting continues until Nov. 1 and election day is Tuesday, Nov. 6. For more information on when, where and how to cast an early ballot in East Tennessee a-- you can find a full list of resources and sample ballots at this link..

