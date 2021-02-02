Meigs South Elementary honors driver and child killed in 2020 school bus crash with memorial garden

"Please remember our students, teachers, and community as we continue to seek healing for our hurting hearts. We are broken, but we are blessed!"

MEIGS COUNTY, Tenn. — The Meigs County community honored and remembered the lives of the driver and child who died in a bus crash in October 2020 at the dedication of a memorial garden Monday.

Driver Lisa Dillard and 7-year-old Addicyn Grace died after a service truck lost control and hit the bus head-on late last October.

Meigs South Elementary School and the community gathered Monday in memory of the two. The school dedicated a memorial garden to them, with wind chimes, an engraved stone and trees for Mrs. Dillard, and an engraved bench dedicated to Addicyn in her favorite color.

The bench reads, "When you can't find the sunshine, be the sunshine! We love you Addicyn Grace Medley."

"Mrs. Lisa was a rock to her family, her friends, but most of all, to her bus riders. She worked tirelessly to make sure their needs were met at school and at home," the school said. "She often spent her own money to provide treats for her students. Mrs. Lisa had an impeccable driving record in our county, and she was truly an extraordinary driver! Every time the wind blows the chimes, we will remember the sweet angel who so many times drove our babies home."

"Addicyn was a true ray of sunshine to anyone and everyone who met her. She was always smiling and helping others. Her character alone made her shine, but she was also a natural beauty. Her life touched the heart of everyone she came in contact with, and her legacy is still changing lives today. Our world is a better place because of this precious child," the school said.

The school asked for people to continue to pray for their families.