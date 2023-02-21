Knox County to host spring 'Camporee' at Melton Hill Park

The event in April is free, but people interested will need to pre-register because camping space is limited.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knox County announced it will be hosting a new, free camping event at Melton Hill Park in late April.

Mayor Glenn Jacobs said the county will launch the weekend-long "Camporee on the Hill" event from Friday, April 28, to Sunday, April 30. It will feature interactive nature events for kids and adults, a sunset movie, a local band campfire jam session, and water sports rentals.

The county said it will also set up an information command center that details potential plans for Melton Hill Park.

The event is free, but pre-registration is required due to limited camping space. People can register for the event at this link by selecting "2023 Events & Activities" on the left and then clicking on "Camporee on the Hill."