Member of Blount Memorial Hospital board resigns

Scott Powell was one of the board members that the Mayor of Blount County specifically asked to step down from the board.

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — One member of the Blount Memorial Hospital board has stepped down after several weeks of controversy, and after they filed a lawsuit asking to be recognized as independent from "political control" from Blount County.

Scott Powell resigned on Friday, citing "business and family reasons," according to a release from BMH. It also said he started serving on the board in 2018 and was appointed by the Blount County Commission. He is a safety, health and environment administration section leader at DENSO Manufacturing Tennessee.

“We appreciate very much Mr. Powell’s excellent contributions to our board, and we understand that he must place his personal needs and those of his family first,” Blount Memorial Hospital CEO Dr. Harold Naramore said. “Our entire hospital community extends to him our thanks for his service.”

In November, the Mayor of Blount County, Ed Mitchell, sent a letter to BMH saying he had "grave concerns" about how the hospital was being operated. The letter followed months of controversy surrounding the way BMH chose its leaders.

In it, Michell also said he was concerned about the sale of a healthcare facility operated by the hospital in the Springbrook neighborhood. He claimed that the facility was bought with county revenues, and its sale is a major decision. He also claimed that the sale is evidence that the hospital's financial position is declining.