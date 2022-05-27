x
Honoring heroes: Memorial Day events happening in East Tennessee

Multiple events taking place this weekend will honor those who have made the ultimate sacrifice.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Memorial Day is a federal holiday that is spent remembering those who have died while fighting for our country. 

Here are some of the ways East Tennessee is honoring our nation's heroes on Memorial Day:

Memorial Day Ceremonies begin in the morning at 8:30 at both Lyons View and John Sevier Veterans Cemeteries. Flag placement begins at 11 at the Knoxville National Cemetery. All are welcome to take part. 

Those wanting to participate are asked to arrive at the Roane County courthouse at 7:30 a.m. Participants will begin the walk at the SR-72 / SR-58 Junction and end at the Roane County Courthouse. Checkpoints and additional start points will be located along the route for those who want to participate but do not or cannot walk the entire six miles. 

Participants can cruise 65 miles across five counties to remember our fallen heroes. The opening ceremony beings at 10 a.m. in front of the Sevier County Court House. This ride is free to join. 

