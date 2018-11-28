Gatlinburg — Construction on a special memorial paying tribute to the first responders and victims of wildfires that ravages East Tennessee last year is almost done.

The Wildfires Memorial and Tribute is a joint project of Sevier County and the City of Gatlinburg, according to a press release. The preliminary design work has been completed and two tracts of land have been purchased for the memorial site.

The Wildfires Memorial and Tribute is a joint project of Sevier County and the City of Gatlinburg, according to a press release. The preliminary design work has been completed and two tracts of land have been purchased for the memorial site.

Total amount of the purchase is $202,953.07. That amount was split by the City and the County each paying half.

A joint committee of City and County staff members went to Nashville in late April 2018 and met with members of TDOT to discuss the possibility of receiving a Transportation Alternatives Grant that can cover up to 80% of construction costs, which is a significant contribution to a project of this magnitude. The total grant application is for $1,136,391 with the TDOT requested portion being 75% which comes to the amount of $852,293.

City and County officials are still waiting to hear from TDOT on the announcement of the grant.

City and County leaders and the Memorial Committee say they are anxious to complete the project. The tribute to the first responders and the memorial to the victims of the wildfires are of great importance to this community.

© 2018 WBIR