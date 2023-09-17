'Never forget those names' | Knoxville community gathers to honor Gold Star families

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville community came together on Sunday to honor Gold Star families.
They're families of people in the military who paid the ultimate sacrifice. The Tennessee Federation of Garden Clubs honored the family members with a gold star memorial marker at Racheff Park and Garden.
The organizer said the memorial provides a measure of hope and healing for families of service members who died.
"Never forget those names. As long as someone is speaking your name, you're alive," Bill Robinson, a Former Prisoner of War, said. "These are some of the programs that we need to support and we need the young people to stand with us as they take the baton and move forward in this 400-yard dash that we go through."
Sunday, Sept. 24 is Gold Star Day. The Historic Ramsay House will host an event with the Veterans Heritage Site Foundation.