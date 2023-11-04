'I can't imagine what they're going through': Memorial grows at site of downtown Louisville mass shooting

Community members stopped by constantly throughout the day to pay their respects with flowers and support.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The memorial is growing on the steps of Old National Bank a day after five lives were taken away in a mass shooting.

"I'm just... I'm overwhelmed, it's very overwhelming. I can feel the energy around me," community member Anisha Peden said.

She and others felt the sadness as they walked up, some of them instantly teared up.

"Obviously I seen the TV and you know watch the police video everything so it really hit me hard, " comunity member Chris Chen said.

Savannah Crawford had stopped by the memorial earlier in the day and saw some victims' families having a hard time.

So she went about buying flowers for each victim who died.

"I left about an hour and got 10 bouquets of flowers and I was like two for each you know," Crawford said. "I just felt like, if that's the littlest thing I could do, you know."

Other people stopped by, took pictures and signed their names with messages for each victim lost.

"I just, I think about the families really and what they're going through, how hurt they may be," Peden said. "I can't imagine what they're going through and how they're feeling."

Although it's been one day since the tragic incident, Crawford remembered it all too well. She and her colleagues were in lockdown at the Trager Institute.

"We didn't know what was going on exactly, then we look outside, our doors are locked, we hear sirens going by, and we knew something was going bad," she said.

Her mind was racing and all she could think about is if she knew anyone in the bank.

"What's going on, are they safe, you know, and it felt crazy to think another mass shooting is happening in our city," Crawford said.

Now, the city is left with these crosses from our Savior Lutheran Church representing each life taken away so soon.

"We also have hearts that we will present in honor for the metro dispatch, LMPD, and in honor of the officer who was injured," community member Doug Netherton said.

Community members came together in a time of need, hoping for better times.

"I just want things to get better as a community," Peden said.

She and other nearby residents are familiar with the area.

They said every time they go past the bank all they will think about are the innocent victims who lost their lives.

