Memorial services for fallen Loudon Co. deputy sety for Wednesday

Sergeant Chris Jenkins passed away after a truck hit him while he cleared a ladder from I-75.

LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. — Community members will have a chance to pay their respects to Sergeant Chris Jenkins on Wednesday, Feb. 9, during a memorial service and a celebration of life.

Jenkins died Thursday after a truck driver under the influence hit him on Interstate 75 while he was removing a ladder that fell out of a vehicle. Following the crash, communities around East Tennessee shared an outpouring of grief and mourning. Hundreds of officers escorted Jenkins' body Friday to the Loudon Funeral Home.

His family will receive friends and family on Tuesday, Feb. 8 at the Loudon High School gymnasium from 5 p.m. through 8 p.m.

Then, the public will have a chance to pay respects the following Wednesday in the same gymnasium. After that, officials said there will be a procession and burial services at Memorial Gardens in Lenoir City.

The funeral arrangements are being held by Loudon Funeral Home. Any law enforcement agencies who want to attend Wednesday's memorial service can reach out to liaisons with the Loudon County Sheriff's Office. Their contact information is listed below:

Sergeant Matt Fagiana - mfagiana@lcsotn.org

Sergeant Chris Hutchen - chutchens@lcsotn.org

Corporal Zac Frye - zfrye@lcsotn.org