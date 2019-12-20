KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Dozens of people honored the lives of homeless people who died this year.

The large group held a candlelight procession near St. John's Lutheran Church.

They then gathered in the church sanctuary to remember at least 45 homeless people who died in 2019.

Organizers said it's a way to honor the lives of people who are often forgotten.

"They're people and they sometimes get forgotten about during the year so it's really important to remember that they passed away over this past year, and it gives us a time to come together like I said as a community to remember them and to reflect on their lives," said Vanessa Hensley, VMC Resource Center director.

The homeless persons' memorial service takes place each year thanks to various groups in Knoxville.