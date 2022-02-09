Investigators said Eliza Fletcher was reportedly forced into an SUV about 4:30 a.m. Friday after a brief struggle in the area of Central Ave. and Zach Curlin.

Example video title will go here for this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for a woman they said was reportedly kidnapped early Friday morning while out for a jog near the University of Memphis.

Memphis Police are asking everyone to avoid the area of Central Ave. and Zach Curlin as they search for 34-year-old Eliza Fletcher. Traffic in the area is down to one lane in both directions.

The University of Memphis Police called MPD to assist about 7 a.m. Friday after receiving a missing person report for Fletcher.

According to Memphis Police, Fletcher had been jogging in the area of Central and Zach Curlin about 4:30 a.m. when an unknown person approached her and forced her into an SUV. U of M police said in a safety alert to students and staff a man had approached her in the middle of Central Ave. and forced her into the vehicle after a brief struggle.

MPD said the suspect was in a mid-sized dark color SUV headed westbound on Central. They have issued a City Watch Alert for Fletcher.

The U of M police said Fletcher’s cell phone and water bottle were found in front of a home owned by the university in the 3800 block of Central Ave.

Fletcher is 5’6” tall and 137 pounds with light brown/blonde hair and green eyes. Her hair was in a bun and she was wearing a pink jogging top and purple running shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 immediately. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH. The University of Memphis Police can be reached at 901-678-4357 (HELP).