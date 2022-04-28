Merit council rules longtime KCSO employee demoted for political reasons

The council said that the Knox County sheriff will need to return Martha Dooley's county-owned car and her gas card.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A longtime Knox County Sheriff's Office employee was demoted and replaced for political reasons, according to the Sheriff's Merit System Council.

Martha Dooley asked the council to intervene after a disagreement over a department-issued vehicle. In 2021, She filed a grievance with the council to get the car back, arguing that it had always been an agreed-on benefit of her employment.

The council said the sheriff will need to return the car and her gas card.

Dooley was a spokesperson for the two previous sheriffs and was removed from that position and replaced soon after Sheriff Tom Spangler took office. She said that she was then further demoted and moved to a remote office location, but could still keep her salary of more than $100,000 per year.

She started working for Sheriff Tim Hutchison in 1998 as a planning and development director, after a long career at WATE. She soon began representing the sheriff's office on its breaking cases, staying on the job when Jimmy "J.J." Jones became sheriff.

In July 2020, the department said it would take away the department-issued Chevy Impala and her gas card. It said she did not need it for her job, and she was no longer "on-call," according to previous reports.

She argued that there was other sheriff's office personnel who are not on call who also get a take-home car. She also previously declined a buyout from Sheriff Spangler, according to previous reports.