Missing man in Sevier County hasn't been seen since January 28

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — The Sevier County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance to locate a man who hasn't been since in almost a month.
Michael Anthony Bright, 38, was reported missing on Feb. 17. He was last seen on January 28 leaving a home off Old Newport Highway.
Bright was driving a blue/green 2006 Chevy Uplander van with Tennessee license plate number4X3-6T6.
If anyone has any information on Bright or where he may be now, they are asked to call the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at (865) 428-1899 or (865) 453-4668.