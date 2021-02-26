Missing man in Sevier County hasn't been seen since January 28

Michael Anthony Bright, 38, was reported missing on Feb. 17. He was last seen on January 28 leaving a home off Old Newport Highway

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — The Sevier County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance to locate a man who hasn't been since in almost a month.

Michael Anthony Bright, 38, was reported missing on Feb. 17. He was last seen on January 28 leaving a home off Old Newport Highway.

Bright was driving a blue/green 2006 Chevy Uplander van with Tennessee license plate number4X3-6T6.