x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Knoxville Breaking News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | WBIR.com

Local News

Missing man in Sevier County hasn't been seen since January 28

Michael Anthony Bright, 38, was reported missing on Feb. 17. He was last seen on January 28 leaving a home off Old Newport Highway

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — The Sevier County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance to locate a man who hasn't been since in almost a month.

Michael Anthony Bright, 38, was reported missing on Feb. 17. He was last seen on January 28 leaving a home off Old Newport Highway.

Bright was driving a blue/green 2006 Chevy Uplander van with Tennessee license plate number4X3-6T6. 

If anyone has any information on Bright or where he may be now, they are asked to call the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at (865) 428-1899 or (865) 453-4668. 

Credit: SCSO
Credit: SCSO
Michael Anthony Bright

Related Articles