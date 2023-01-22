Students compete for national spot at Future City STEM

STEM students crafted physical models of their vision of a "future city." The issue they had to focus on was climate change.

Example video title will go here for this video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee College of Engineering, along with company LDA Engineering, hosted its 6th "Future City" competition on Saturday.

Since August, STEM students crafted physical models of their vision of a "future city." The issue they had to focus on was climate change.

All of the models were made with recyclable materials. Organizers said it was a great opportunity to finally show off all their hard work.

"They're happy to be here, they're happy to be with their friends – They're nervous too though... they get nervous before the presentation," Mackenzie Martin, regional coordinator for Future Cities TN said. "They've put a lot into it, so we're happy they get to show off all that hard work."

Students also had to prepare budget reports and a presentation alongside their models. The first-place winner will get to compete in the nationals.