SPRING HILL, Tenn. — A Spring Hill police officer is being praised for saving two teens from a fiery crash.

On Saturday morning Officer Brandon Frey noticed an SUV not maintaining its lane. Frey ran the license plate and saw the car was registered to a nearby house. He almost let them go, but then the SUV began driving erratically.

The driver, 18-year-old Abrian Galvan-Sauceda, began swerving into people’s yards.

The officer attempted a traffic stop after he thought Sauceda had wrecked, but he continues to drive. The chase continued down Duplex Road. Sauceda hit a tree and the SUV caught on fire.

Frey ran over to the teens trapped inside the SUV and busted out the windows. He pulled the female passenger and the driver out and got them to safety. A few minutes the car exploded.

Spring Hill Police Lt. Justin Whitwell said Frey did what any officer would do.

“He did what most officers would do. I mean, they go straight to the danger,” said Whitwell.

On Tuesday work crews repaved the charred roadway and cleaned up the damage left behind.

“It is all in a day’s work for an officer. Quick thinking on Officer Frey’s part. He did a great job. It’s not just Officer Frey, it’s police officers all over who do the same job every day. This one just got caught on camera,” said Whitwell.

According to the police report, Sauceda was under the influence of both alcohol and drugs.

This story initially appeared on WBIR.com.