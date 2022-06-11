Middle Tennessee residents still recovering from tornado six months later

Residents in Dickson, a town affected by tornadoes in December 2021, said they are still picking up the pieces from the storms.

DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. — It’s been around six months since a devastating tornado blew through parts of Dickson, destroying homes and tearing down trees.

People living along Murrell Road said they have spent every day since the tornado picking up the pieces.

“It was like a nightmare. That’s the only way I can describe it,” Cyndi Pruitt said.

There were winds up to 200 miles per hour in the early-morning hours of Dec. 11, 2021. Pruitt said she and her husband woke up in a panic.

“It was loud. We thought it was hail hitting the roof, but it turned out it was trees falling on our house,” Pruitt said. “By the time we even got in the bathroom to take cover, it was over."

Trees were ripped out of the ground as the tornado blew through the Pruitts' yard. The tornado destroyed their yard, roof, garage and car in a matter of seconds.

“When I finally walked outside, it looked like we were in a war zone — like a big bomb had gone off,” Pruitt said. “Friends came over and brought over tractors, chainsaws and leaf blowers."

Their house, once surrounded by trees, was covered in debris. The clean-up started instantly. And for the last six months, Pruitt and her husband spent hours repairing the damage.

“You can see the devastation, but you don’t feel it in here,” Pruitt said. “Our place will never be the same, but we’re still lucky here.”

They said they feel lucky for the opportunity to rebuild.

“We painted the whole house and we got a brand new roof,” Pruitt said. “It kind of feels like home again.”