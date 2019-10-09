KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Knoxville home was deemed a total loss Tuesday by the Knoxville Fire Department after an early morning fire broke out at the residence, a news release from KFD said.

Dispatchers with Knox County said the call came in for help at the house on the 7000 block of Middlebrook Pike around 4:20 a.m.

KFD said the owner, who was the only person in the house at the time, was able to escape and was not injured in the fire. Crews were still working to put out the fire as of 5:10 a.m. 18 firefighters were on the scene, KFD said.

Knoxville Fire

Eastbound Middlebrook Pike is expected to be closed at least until 7 a.m. Tuesday, KFD said.

The homeowner was operating a generator at the time when a pop or crack was heard, 10News learned from KFD Asst. Chief Mark Wilbanks at the scene Tuesday morning.

William Winnett/ WBIR

The generator may have possibly caused the fire, Wilbanks said. Neighbors said it sounded like someone hit the man's mailbox.

The man tried to put it out himself and called 911, but he waited too long to call and it was fully involved by the time crews arrived, according to Wilbanks.

The fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. 10News will update it if we get any new information.