MIS: Middlesboro 10-year-old dies in house fire

BELL COUNTY, Ky. — A 10-year-old Bell County middle school student has died, according to the Middlesboro Independent Schools.

Mark Smolick passed away in a house fire on Sunday, Nov. 13, MIS said. Counselors and social workers are available for staff and students.

Shiloh Church, the church that Smolick's family attended, has started a GoFundMe for the family.

"The outpouring really means a lot to the family right now," Pastor David King said.

If you would like to donate, you can find the GoFundMe here.