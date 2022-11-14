MIS: Middlesboro 10-year-old dies in house fire

BELL COUNTY, Ky. — A 10-year-old Bell County middle school student has died, according to the Middlesboro Independent Schools.
Mark Smolick passed away in a house fire on Sunday, Nov. 13, MIS said. Counselors and social workers are available for staff and students.
Shiloh Church, the church that Smolick's family attended, has started a GoFundMe for the family.
"The outpouring really means a lot to the family right now," Pastor David King said.
This is ongoing and we will update you as we learn more.