Reports: Middlesboro man dies after being hit by falling steel beam during property clean-up

MIDDLESBORO, Ky. — A Middlesboro man is dead after reports said a piece of a building that was being demolished fell on him near 10th Street.
They said Larry Lewis, 74, was pronounced dead by a Bell County deputy coroner at around 5:58 p.m. Tuesday. According to reports, Lewis and another man were cleaning up a property with a bulldozer. A chain was connected from the bulldozer to a steel I-beam to pull it down.
According to reports, the steel beam hit and caused several blunt-force injuries.
Crews with Middlesboro Fire/EMS and the Middlesboro Police Department responded to the incident.
This story was originally reported by WRIL in Pineville.