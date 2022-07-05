x
Local News

Reports: Middlesboro man dies after being hit by falling steel beam during property clean-up

The man was identified as Larry Lewis, 74, and reports said he passed away after a part of the structure fell on him.
Credit: Chalabala - stock.adobe.com
Police car on the street at night

MIDDLESBORO, Ky. — A Middlesboro man is dead after reports said a piece of a building that was being demolished fell on him near 10th Street.

They said Larry Lewis, 74, was pronounced dead by a Bell County deputy coroner at around 5:58 p.m. Tuesday. According to reports, Lewis and another man were cleaning up a property with a bulldozer. A chain was connected from the bulldozer to a steel I-beam to pull it down.

According to reports, the steel beam hit and caused several blunt-force injuries.

Crews with Middlesboro Fire/EMS and the Middlesboro Police Department responded to the incident.

This story was originally reported by WRIL in Pineville.

