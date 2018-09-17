Dandridge — They thought he was coming home in November, but they were in for a fun surprise.

Photo Courtesy Magan Gause

20-year-old Knoxville resident Jacob Gause came home from the Air Force two months early to the surprise of his mom, Melissa Gibson, and nieces Elah and Marley Gause on Wednesday after being away for almost 8 months doing training.

He surprised them at Piedmont Elementary School in Dandridge with the help of the school and the girls' teachers. Watch the video below for the emotional reunion.

Magan Gause and her husband Brandon said he's not just like any uncle to their girls, but more like a brother.

Photo Courtesy Magan Gause

They wanted to give a special shout-out to the school and Elah's teachers Mrs. Maples and Mrs. Hall for all their help to make the surprise possible.

