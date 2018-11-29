In marking a decade of reporting our series about the lives and life challenges of East Tennessee veterans, we’ve spent this 10 year anniversary year revisiting some of our most memorable stories.

In 2011 we spoke to the Red Cross in Knoxville about a sweater from World War II that was “returned” to their office. Back then we managed to track down the original owner to hear why his family felt the need to send that sweater back to East Tennessee.

What followed was a story of a grateful GI who long cherished a handmade gift from Knoxville:

© 2018 WBIR