Hamblen County Commission is poised to adopt a new property maintenance code -- and some residents aren't happy about it.

Commissioners will consider the resolution at its 5 p.m. Thursday meeting in Morristown.

A large crowd is expected.

The plan would replace the county's 2015 adoption of a prior international property maintenance code.

It would be implemented in phases, with the first phase addressing subdivisions, according to the resolution. The second phase would go into effect later and "applies to all properties located in Hamblen County outside the Morristown corporate limits."

The code applies to homes as well as non-residential structures and premises. It creates minimum standards of care as well as occupancy standards.

Violators face potential misdemeanor charges or perhaps "civil infractions."

Fines of $50 an offense can be instituted, the new code states.

Several people have called 10News or sent emails complaining about the proposed code. They argue it criminalizes property maintenance and is overly broad and restrictive.

General requirements include keeping structures and property "in a sanitary and safe condition." Vacant structures and premises also must be kept in a clean and safe manner to ensure they don't become blighted.

The code also addresses inoperable motor vehicles.

For example, no owner can have more than two abandoned, inoperable or uninsured vehicles parked on property that's an acre or less. A property owner with a piece of land bigger than an acre can have four inoperable vehicles.

"House trailers" also must be livable and sanitary.