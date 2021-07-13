Mine accident: 1 dead, 2 injured in accident at Immel Mine in East Knox County

Authorities said they were alerted about the incident about 1 p.m. Tuesday.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — One person was killed and two people were injured Tuesday afternoon in an underground accident at the Immel Mine in Knox County near the Holston River, authorities said.

Jeff Bagwell, spokesman for Rural Metro Fire, said a wall may have collapsed down in the zinc mine off Mascot Road. One person was dead at the scene; two others were removed and taken for treatment to an area hospital, Bagwell said.

Knox County Rescue was alerted about 1 p.m. to respond to an accident at the mine, said John Whited, Knox County Rescue's deputy chief.

It's operated by Nyrstar, and it's one of several mines the Dutch firm has in the area.

Names and conditions of those involved were not available.

Nyrstar spokesman Jason Davis said Tuesday afternoon he couldn't comment immediately but would release information when it became available.

Knox County Sheriff's Office deputies also responded to the scene, spokeswoman Kimberly Glenn said.

Authorities with the federal Department of Labor's Mine Safety and Health Administration will take the lead on the investigation, as is common practice.

Whited said a Knox Rescue truck and ambulance were dispatched to the scene. They were present to help mine staff with transport after the two people were removed from the mine.

Rural Metro Fire, Knox County Rescue and AMR are at a Nystar Mine in Mascot, where two workers have been injured in a collapse. Both workers are being brought to the surface now by mine rescue personnel. pic.twitter.com/GSZ8UefqgS — Rural Metro Fire TN (@ruralmetrofire) July 13, 2021

“They’re trying to get them out,” Whited said.

He didn’t know how far down the two people were.

“It’s a pretty deep mine.”

Rural Metro also was dispatched to the scene, Bagwell, said.

PRIOR NYRSTAR MINE INCIDENTS

On Feb. 22, a mine employee died inside the Immel Mine when he was crushed by a piece of equipment. He was identified as Cody Scott Maggard, of Corbin, Ky.

"The victim was crushed between a rail-mounted locomotive and an ore chute," according to a preliminary Mine Safety report.

Federal investigators have not prepared their final report on the February incident, officials said. Only then will any possible assessment be issued against the mine, according to the Office of Assessments.

In May, a miner was killed in a separate accident at another mine in Jefferson County operated by Nyrstar called the Young Mine.

According to a preliminary accident report from Mine Safety, the victim was identified as Brandon L. Rosky, 35.

According to the report, a trailer carrying a diesel pump broke as it was being towed up an incline roadway. The tow hitch broke.