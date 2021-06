Jeff Bagwell with Rural Metro Fire Dept. said there were no injuries on the bus, but one person was hurt in the car.

HEISKELL, Tenn. — Crews are responding to an accident involving a school bus and vehicle in the Heiskell area of North Knox County.

The crash was reported around 2:50 p.m. at 1240 Gamble Drive.

We do not know where the bus was coming from but it is an Anderson County school bus.