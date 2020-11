For the third year in a row, Miracle at Gay Street will be at Sapphire through December 27.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — If you're still trying to get into the holiday spirit, the pop-up Christmas bar just opened in downtown Knoxville.

For the third year in a row, Miracle at Gay Street will be at Sapphire through December 27.

The pop-up bar features festive holiday decor along with Christmas-themed cocktails.

This year the bar is donating 10% of its glassware sales to the James Beard Foundation Open for Good.