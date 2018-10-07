Miranda Lambert is the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum’s new artist-in-residence. Lambert will perform two shows in the museum’s CMA Theater — Sept. 19 and Sept. 26.

The shows will begin at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday at countrymusichalloffame.org.

“The history that the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum holds is so important,” Lambert said in a statement. “It’s truly an honor to be named artist-in-residence for the museum. I’m thankful for this place, where our music can continue to be cherished, and I’m thrilled to be among the esteemed artists who have been honored by this designation.”

Lambert is the museum’s 15th artist-in-residence.

Known for songs including “The House that Built Me,” “Tin Man” and “Mama’s Broken Heart,” Lambert is the most awarded artist in the history of the Academy of Country Music and the most awarded female artist in the history of the Country Music Association.

“We’re talking about someone who has been the CMA’s top female vocalist a record seven times, selling millions of albums and scoring hit after hit while retaining absolute artistic conviction and credibility,” museum CEO Kyle Young said in a statement. “She writes her heart and sings her truth, and her truth resonates. We are honored that she is this museum’s 15th artist-in-residence, the latest in a line of greats that includes some of Miranda’s own musical heroes, like Guy Clark, Tom T. Hall, Kris Kristofferson, and Buddy Miller.”

