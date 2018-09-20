Miranda Lambert began her Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum residency with a warning: "If you don't like sad songs, you might want to go ahead and leave."

Nobody in the museum's CMA Theater budged, and they were subsequently rewarded with a stripped-down, intimate show from one of country music's biggest stars.

The artist-in-residence program honors "a musical master who can be credited with contributing a large and significant body of work to the canon of American popular music."

Lambert, 34, is the museum's 15th artist-in-residence, and its youngest. She joins an elite group that includes Kris Kristofferson, Connie Smith, Jerry Douglas and Jason Isbell.

On Wednesday night, she delivered "The Ones That Got Away," a show composed of "all the songs that I love that I’ve written and recorded over the years that I never get to sing." The 90-minute performance traced her 15-year journey from reality show contestant to established and acclaimed artist.

(Photo: Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum)

Several guests joined her on stage throughout the evening, including father Rick Lambert, her first collaborator.

More: Miranda Lambert is artist-in-residence at Country Music Hall of Fame

To the delight of the crowd, a couple chart-toppers did sneak into the set list: "White Liar" and "Heart Like Mine," performed with co-writers Natalie Hemby and Ashley Monroe, respectively.

While she has admired soulful singer-songwriter Allison Moorer for years, Wednesday marked the first time the two women had ever performed together. Lambert seemed gobsmacked as she sang along to "A Soft Place to Fall" with her hero, and as the final notes of the song faded away, her reaction summed up the entire night: "That just happened," she marveled. "That was badass."

Lambert's second and final artist-in-residence performance will be held in the CMA Theater on Sept. 26. The concert is sold out.

Miranda Lambert Country Music Hall of Fame setlist

“Love Is Looking for You”

“Greyhound Bound for Nowhere” (with Rick Lambert)

“Bring Me Down”

“Desperation”

“More Like Her”

“Dead Flowers”

“Airstream Song” (with Natalie Hemby)

“Virginia Bluebell” (with Natalie Hemby)

“White Liar” (with Natalie Hemby)

“Heart Like Mine” (with Ashley Monroe)

“Me and Your Cigarettes” (with Ashley Monroe)

“A Soft Place to Fall” (with Allison Moorer)

“Oklahoma Sky” (with Allison Moorer)

“Gravity Is a Bitch”

“Dear Diamond”

“Tomboy” (with Natalie Hemby)

“I've Got Wheels”

Previous Country Music Hall of Fame artists-in-residence

2003: Cowboy Jack Clement

2004: Earl Scruggs

2005: Tom T. Hall

2006: Guy Clark

2007: Kris Kristofferson

2008: Jerry Douglas

2009: Vince Gill

2010: Buddy Miller

2011: Connie Smith

2012: Kenny Rogers

2013: Ricky Skaggs

2014: Alan Jackson

2015: Rosanne Cash

2017: Jason Isbell

© Gannett Co., Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved