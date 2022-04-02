Miss America Organization promoting confidence, self-worth ahead of Roane County scholarship competition

Miss Roane County Director said she is keeping a close eye on “mental reactions” to the competition following the death of former Miss USA, Cheslie Kryst.

HARRIMAN, Tenn. — The Miss America Organization showed love for Cheslie Chryst on Facebook after the former Miss USA was found dead in a New York City street.

“Cheslie was an incredible example and a role model for so many,” the post said. “We send our deepest condolences to her family, friends, and all those who knew her. may her lively spirit and passion for service live on in the hearts and minds of those who knew her.”

Police said Kryst’s death was likely a suicide.

Martha Wilkinson, director of Miss Roane County scholarship competition said the focus on mental health for contestants is bigger than it’s ever been.

“It really is about building confidence, finding those things about yourself that are your strong points… building on those, helping you feel good in your own skin, and being able to use the attributes that you're given to excel,” Wilkinson said.

There are nine young women competing this year in Roane County.

Organizers are aware the competition can be mentally and physically taxing.

“We do our best to make sure that we kind of keep our eye on that,” Wilkinson said. “If we feel that one of the ladies is getting stressed out or having any kind of mental reaction to the process, then, of course, we contact her parents, and we as leaders try to do everything that we can to make sure that she gets through that with a positive outcome.”

Miss Roane County starts Saturday, February 5 at 6:00 p.m. in the O’Brien Theatre at Roane State Community College in Harriman.