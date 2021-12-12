Miss USA Elle Smith misses finals of Miss Universe pageant

Smith who has dazzled the nation with her style and grace, made it to the top 10 of the pageant and talked about her experiences as a journalist during the show.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It’s not the desired outcome we wanted but our Elle Smith missed the top 5 during the 70th Miss Universe pageant.

“I’ve always loved to write and working as a journalist in local news I know the importance of journalism in society and we ask the hard questions. We get those answers and we educate the community, so it’s something I’m extremely passionate about every single day,” she said.

Smith will begin her role as Miss USA following the pageant and will use her platform to educate while raising awareness of cervical cancer. She said its been her mission since her grandmother passed away from the disease in 2015.

Before getting started on her once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, Smith hopes to be back home before the end of year with a small window to celebrate over the holidays.