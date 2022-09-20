TBI: Public's help needed in locating missing 14-year-old

ENDANGERED CHILD ALERT: We need your help to find 14-year-old Aleeyah Counts, who is missing from Mount Carmel. She was last seen in the area of Volunteer High School.



If you see Aleeyah, please call the Mount Carmel Police Department at 423-272-7121 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND. pic.twitter.com/mN3MAze9sG