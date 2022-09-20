TBI: Public's help needed in locating missing 14-year-old

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is asking for help in locating a missing 14-year-old.
Aleeyah Counts of Mount Carmel was last seen in the area of Volunteer High School, according to the TBI.
Counts is 5'1", 110 pounds, has red hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray "Church Hill" t-shirt, black sweatpants and a gray jacket, the TBI said.
Anyone with information concerning the whereabouts of Counts is asked to call the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND or the Mount Carmel Police Department at (423) 272-7121.