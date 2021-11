Tegan Daugherty, who had been missing for over a month, was found safe in Lenoir City according to officials.

LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. — Officials with Loudon Police Department say that Tegan Daugherty was found safe tonight.

Tegan was last seen at home on October 10th before going on a bike ride and never returning. Over a month later, officers found Tegan in Lenoir City off Martel Road.