19-year-old with autism missing from Bell Co., last seen Monday morning

BELL COUNTY, Ky. — The Bell County Sheriff's Department said a 19-year-old was reported missing on Monday. They said Logan Sharpe has autism and was last seen at around 6 a.m. at a home in the Hutch/Colmar community, on Nance Durham Rd.

They said he had made a video saying he was going on a trip, but did not say where he was going. They also said they did not know what direction he could be traveling in.

He was last seen wearing brown cargo pants, brown boots and a green shirt. They said he is around 5'8" tall and weighs around 180 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about his location should call the Bell County Dispatch at 606-337-6174, or call 911.