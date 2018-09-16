CAMPBELL COUNTY — The Campbell County Sheriff's Office said a missing 20-year-old's body has been recovered.

Jeffrey Austin Anderson's body was found in Norris Lake by a kayaker off Queener Road in Caryville on Sunday around 1 p.m., according to the CCSO.

Officers said Anderson's truck was also recovered in the lake 40 feet from where his body was located. Investigators do not believe foul play was involved in his death.

Anderson was reported missing Saturday. Officers said he left his home September 14th at 8 p.m. and did not return home or go to work the next day.

Investigators and deputies were searching the county and using every method possible to find Anderson, according to the sheriff's office.

