A dog that had been missing for nearly two weeks is back with its owner after an animal control officer pulled it out of a cave.

According to Madisonville Fire-Rescue, crews were called out to rescue a dog that had fallen into a cave on a man's property off Hiwassee Road.

Officer Damian Cook anchored himself to a tree and dropped a ladder into the cave. He then leashed the dog and climbed up out of the cave with her.

Officers said the dog was muddy, hungry and had a few scrapes on her -- but was in good health, otherwise.

The owner said the dog had been missing for nearly two weeks until the property owner had found her howling in the cave.

© 2018 WBIR