KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department is searching for Jack Burchfield, 84, who was last seen Thursday at about 6:15 p.m.

KPD said he is considered an endangered missing person. Burchfield was seen leaving Fort Sanders Hospital and drives a 2013 white Lincoln MKZ with Tennessee license plate 828-BGJ.

KPD

He is believed to have been driving back to his home in Seymour, but he never arrived. He suffers from memory loss and confusion, according to KPD.

He is a white man who weighs about 165 pounds and is about 6 feet tall.

He was possibly seen near Halls around 10 p.m., but he was gone before officers could get there.

Anyone with any information is asked to call KPD at 865-215-4010.