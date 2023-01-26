Sevier Co. searching for 4 endangered runaway teens who may be traveling together

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — The Sevier County Sheriff's Office is searching for four endangered teenagers who ran away Wednesday.
According to the SCSO, the four are possibly traveling together in a red 1996 Chevy S-10 pickup truck with a Tennessee tag 559BJNY.
The four are 13-year-old Jena Smathers, 14-year-old Jaeley Williams, 16-year-old Dillon Allen and 14-year-old Jeremy Daniel Finchum, Jr.
Deputies said Allen was last seen at his home in Sevier County on Jan. 25 between 10:30 p.m. and 11:00 p.m. Smathers was last seen around 8 p.m. at her home Wednesday, and Williams left at an unspecified time the same day. Finchum left his home in the early morning hours of Jan. 26.
The SCSO shared a picture of the truck below. Anyone with information should contact the sheriff's office at (865) 453-4668.