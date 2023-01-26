Sevier Co. searching for 4 endangered runaway teens who may be traveling together

According to the SCSO, the four are possibly traveling together in a red 1996 Chevy S-10 pickup truck with a Tennessee tag 559BJNY.

Deputies said Allen was last seen at his home in Sevier County on Jan. 25 between 10:30 p.m. and 11:00 p.m. Smathers was last seen around 8 p.m. at her home Wednesday, and Williams left at an unspecified time the same day. Finchum left his home in the early morning hours of Jan. 26.