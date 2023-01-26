x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Sevier Co. searching for 4 endangered runaway teens who may be traveling together

The SCSO said the four may be traveling in a red 1996 Chevy S-10 pickup truck with the Tennessee tag 559BJNY.
Credit: WBIR
From left to right: Jena Smathers, Jaeley Williams, Dillon Allen and Jeremy Daniel Finchum, Jr.

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — The Sevier County Sheriff's Office is searching for four endangered teenagers who ran away Wednesday.

According to the SCSO, the four are possibly traveling together in a red 1996 Chevy S-10 pickup truck with a Tennessee tag 559BJNY.

The four are 13-year-old Jena Smathers, 14-year-old Jaeley Williams, 16-year-old Dillon Allen and 14-year-old Jeremy Daniel Finchum, Jr.

Credit: WBIR
From left to right: Jena Smathers, Jaeley Williams, Dillon Allen and Jeremy Daniel Finchum, Jr.

Deputies said Allen was last seen at his home in Sevier County on Jan. 25 between 10:30 p.m. and 11:00 p.m. Smathers was last seen around 8 p.m. at her home Wednesday, and Williams left at an unspecified time the same day. Finchum left his home in the early morning hours of Jan. 26. 

The SCSO shared a picture of the truck below. Anyone with information should contact the sheriff's office at (865) 453-4668.

Posted by Sevier County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, January 26, 2023

Related Articles

 

More Videos

In Other News

Tips for staying financially fit, building credit in 2023

Before You Leave, Check This Out