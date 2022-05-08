Police searching for missing Hawkins County man last seen in Knoxville

Authorities said they were still searching for a Hawkins County man who went missing earlier this year.

Tommy Albritton, 33, was last seen in Knoxville in March. Authorities said that he lives in Hawkins County.

Albritton is around 5'7" tall and weighs 165 pounds, and has blonde hair and blue eyes. He also has several tattoos, including two smoking guns on his neck.