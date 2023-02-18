LCSO: Missing Indiana teens, stolen car found in Loudon Co.

Loudon County Police received information from the Tennessee Highway Patrol that missing juveniles and a stolen car were in the area on I-75.

LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Loudon County Sheriff's Office deputies and the Tennessee Highway Patrol located three missing juveniles out of Indiana, along with a stolen car, according to LCSO's Facebook post.

At around 2:45 p.m., LCSO received information from THP that a stolen car and missing juveniles from Indiana were in Loudon County on I-75, LCSO said.

An officer saw a car matching the description heading South on I-75. Along with other deputies, they successfully got the car to stop but the driver ran on foot, LCSO said.

A deputy was able to take the driver into custody after a short foot pursuit. Two additional missing juveniles were in the car.

LCSO is working with THP to arrange for the two juveniles to be taken back to Indiana. They are also working on returning the car back to the owner, LCSO said.