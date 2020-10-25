TWRA recovers body of missing kayaker

The body of 26-year-old Robert "DJ" Young was recovered from Chickamauga Creek around 1 p.m.

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE:

The Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency said Sunday that the body of 26-year-old Robert "DJ" Young was recovered from Chickamauga Creek around 1 p.m.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Officers with the Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency are assisting in the search for a missing kayaker.

A release states Robert "DJ" Young, 26, from Rossville, Georgia has reported missing. Young's possessions were found in an overturned kayak on Chickamauga Creek on Saturday.

According to TWRA officers, Young’s fiancé dropped him off around 9:00 a.m. on Saturday at the popular kayak launch at Camp Jordan. Later, other kayakers found an overturned kayak around 11 a.m. about 300 yards downstream from the launch.

After phone calls went to voicemail, Young’s fiancé reported him missing in the afternoon. Family members identified Young’s belongings later in the day.

TWRA Officers along with STARS Rescue Service, East Ridge Fire, Chattanooga Fire and Chattanooga Police worked together in search efforts until 1 a.m. before resuming them again Sunday morning.