Report: Golden Alert issued for Kentucky woman with disabilities who could be in Grainger Co.

According to reports, Brooke Marie Vreeland, 22, was diagnosed with mental disabilities and could be with a man "under questionable circumstances."

GRAINGER COUNTY, Tenn. — A 22-year-old woman from Middlesboro, Kentucky, was reported missing Tuesday at around 6 p.m. according to reports.

They said Brooke Marie Vreeland could be in the area of Bean Station in Grainger County, possibly traveling with a man under "questionable circumstances." They also said Vreeland was diagnosed with mental disabilities.

They said she was last seen on July 10 at around 9:55 p.m. in the area of Stone Creek Drive, in Middlesboro. She was wearing a short-sleeved dark blue or black dress with buttons and dark-colored leggings. They also said she was not wearing shoes and she has a triangle-shaped birthmark on her lower back.

She is around 4'9" tall and weighs around 215 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

The Middlesboro Police Department entered Vreeland into the National Crime Information Center for missing people. Anyone who has information about her location should reach out to Middlesboro Police at 606-248-3636 or the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-TBI-FIND.