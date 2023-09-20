Mother offers $2,000 reward for information on missing Kingsport woman, Layla Santanello

Layla Santanello, 21, went missing in Kingsport on June 27.

KINGSPORT, Tenn. — A Kingsport woman has been missing for almost three months. Now, her mother is offering a reward for information on her daughter.

Layla Santanello, 21, went missing in Kingsport on June 27. Officials with the Kingsport Police Department said she was last seen in the area of 2003 North Eastman Road.

Layla's mom, Jennifer Santanello, has put up a $2,000 reward for information leading to her daughter. She said the original goal for the reward money was $1,000 and then an anonymous person contacted her and doubled the amount.

Jennifer told News 5, a sister station with WBIR, that she's thankful for the help she's received in locating her daughter.

"I'm hoping very much that will help make people move forward and come forward and tell us what they know or even what you think you know. It's an overwhelming sense of gratitude, it's comfort and gratitude like I have never experienced," she said.