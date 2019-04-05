LOUISVILLE, Tenn. — UPDATE (5/5/19 - 11:15 a.m.): The Blount County Sheriff's Office recovered the body of a missing man from Fort Loudoun Lake Saturday morning.

The Knox County Sheriff's Office said officials recovered Ryan Howard's body. He was last seen on April 24 at 3 a.m., according to KCSO.

The KCSO major crimes unit will conduct the investigation.

Additional information will be released as it becomes available.

ORIGINAL STORY: The Blount County Sheriff's Office recovered a body from Fort Loudoun Lake Saturday morning.

The Blount Special Operations Response Team is working with the Knox County Sheriff's Office in this investigation.

